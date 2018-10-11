New Hunters Helping the Hungry processor in Bayard

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reminds hunters that the Hunters Helping the Hungry program has participating meat processors located across the state.

The newest addition to the list of participating processors is JM Pack in Bayard. JM Pack is the new operator of the locker that participated at that location in previous years.

Hunters can donate harvested deer to HHH, which provides ground venison to Nebraskans in need and is funded solely by tax-deductible contributions. Processors accept only whole deer in good condition to ensure a good yield of pure ground venison.

For more information about HHH or to make a cash donation, visit http://outdoornebraska.gov/hhh .