New Jersey couple in Gering builds special eclipse viewing binoculars

Travelers from far and wide were at Five Rocks Amphitheater bright and early Monday morning.

Glenn and Joan Greene made the trek from Ewing Township, New Jersey.

Joan Greene says that they weren’t 100% on where they were going to set up camp for viewing the eclipse, but made a final decision early Monday morning.

“We’ve been following your sun on and off, and at one o’clock this morning I said ‘It’s Gering.'”

Glenn Greene brought some solar viewing equipment a little more high tech than the paper glasses.

Their total eclipse telescope has a solar filter build into it so you can look directly into the sun without having any damage to your eyes.

He also says that binoculars an efficient way to view the eclipse, but at full totality, the sun will be directly above, and Glenn didn’t want to tilt his neck to a 90 degree angle.



So, Greene built a device that allows the binoculars to lay horizontal, and added an angle mirror pointing at the sun to allow them to view the eclipse a little differently than most people.

The Greene’s also describe themselves as ‘celestial fans;’back in 1986 they went to Rio de Janeiro to watch Halley’s Comet and got engaged during that trip.