New juvenile detainee contract with Wyoming facility approved

A contract with a new Laramie County juvenile detention center in Cheyenne to hold local detainees was approved Tuesday by the Scotts Bluff County Commissioners.

The county is looking to solve their problem of having to house juvenile detainees 400 miles away in eastern Nebraska. The new contract allows the juveniles to be housed in a quality detention center much closer to home, family and the judicial system.

Sheriff Mark Overman said the county attorneys in both jurisdictions had reviewed the contract and had no issues with moving forward. Overman said questions regarding who was responsible for releases of local inmates to Wyoming facilities for medical issues was cleared up through the establishment of a form and a guarantee the Cheyenne hospital will accept Nebraska Medicaid.

Overman says Chief Deputy Troy Brown and District 12 Chief Probation Officer Darren Duncan were both impressed with the facility, its staffing and protocols during their visit a couple weeks ago.

Overman says he is also in the beginning stages of working on a backup contract with a Casper facility if the Cheyenne detention center is full and can’t accommodate a local detainee.