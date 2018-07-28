New Kimball wind project begins commercial operations

Aspenall Energies (Delaware), LLC (“Aspenall”) and the Municipal Energy Agency of Nebraska (“MEAN”) have announced the Kimball Wind Project went into commercial operations on June 29, 2018.

The new, 30-megawatt wind facility is comprised of twelve, 2.5 megawatt, 116-meter rotor diameter General Electric wind turbines, and is located outside of Kimball, Nebraska. The project is expected to supply enough annual energy to power approximately 11,000 homes.

mball Wind replaces a smaller, 10.5-megawatt, first-generation facility developed by MEAN, which was decommissioned in 2017. MEAN has entered into a long-term power purchase agreement with Aspenall’s subsidiary, Kimball Wind, LLC, for the purchase of all of the power produced by the new project. The project will be maintained by Aspenall, GE and local resources.