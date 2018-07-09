class="post-template-default single single-post postid-322121 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

New law could help Nebraska state park construction projects

BY Associated Press | July 9, 2018
Nebraska’s state parks could see faster construction of cabins, aquariums and other amenities under a new state law designed to save time on projects and possibly reduce costs.

The new law will allow the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to hire a project’s designers and builders at the same time, instead of bidding out parts of the job separately.

The “design-build” approach typically allows one firm to take on the whole project, ensuring that all players work collaboratively while avoiding last-minute design changes.

Sen. John Stinner, of Gering, who introduced the law, says it’s an effective way to get projects designed and built in a timely manner. Game and Parks commission officials requested the law in hopes of using on future projects.

