New law enforcement data management system on track for October conversion

Beginning in late October, fire departments and law enforcement agencies will benefit from a new computer aided dispatch and records management systems that allows officers and agencies to gather and share critical records information while they are on patrol and at their work sites.

Scotts Bluff County is working to replace “Sleuth”, a system that has never lived up to expectations for area fire departments and law enforcement agencies or the county’s Communications Center.

Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer told KNEB News the new Zuercher system will truly be a game changer, especially for area law enforcement. Spencer says they are starting to get equipment and installing the system in cars, and ramping up for using it in October.

Spencer says his officers will begin training on the new system the weeks of October 9th and 15th, with October 23rd as the projected date for the complete switchover.