New leadership for the Sugar Valley Rally

The Sugar Valley Rally is changing leadership and the new Chair is a person that has participated for 21 years and was the event’s overall winner in 2018.

Troy Unzicker of Alliance is the new Chair of the Sugar Valley Rally Committee, succeeding long-standing Chair Stuart Tripp.

Unzicker told KNEB News, “We have several new faces that have stepped up and filled some vital roles. That older group has served the committee well, many of them for all 30 years of the Rally. They’ve earned their time to sit and observe, or participate in the Rally, or whatever they want to do.”

Unzicker rallies with his wife Susan in the family’s 1947 Ford and his love for the rally is evident as he talks about how his father Bob got him involved and all the people he has met because of the event.

Unzicker, a Gering High graduate who is currently Alliance Schools Superintendent, says one of the things he would like to see in upcoming years is more young people participating, emphasizing his 22 year old daughter has rallied for six years and loves it.