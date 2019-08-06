New Library Director takes over at Lied Scottsbluff Public Library

The Lied Scottsbluff Public Library’s new director started this week, and says it will take some time for her to really absorb everything the library has to offer to patrons.

Erin Aschenbrenner started Monday, and tells KNEB News she’s thrilled to be in the community and is just starting to get integrated into all the library has to offer. “The staff here has been so amazing at helping get my feet underneath me, and giving me tours of the library, showing me around,” says Aschenbrenner. “Noelle (Thompson) was amazing, and left me some great notebooks I’ve been going through. It’s really just been an orientation and checking the place out.”

Aschenbrenner says she really wants to watch, learn and get a vibe for everything at the library, so it will be several months before she would propose changes of any kind.

She tells us she can’t wait to get involved and know the whole community. Aschenbrenner’s husband is from Scottsbluff, and she says they were excited to move into the area.