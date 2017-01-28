New Mobile Alert system goes into effect this weekend

Scotts Bluff and Banner Counties have a new mass-notification system that will be in use after today (Saturday).

The new official emergency alert and notification system for Scotts Bluff and Banner Counties replaces the CodeRED system.

Region 22 Emergency Management Director Tim Newman says the new system will be used more.

Newman says in addition to emergency alerts, people can also choose to receive customizable community notifications. These include notifications about severe weather, safety, health, utility disruptions, major traffic incidents, and more.

Newman says the new system gives city, village and county authorities greater flexibility to get emergency messages out to the public. He says people already registered for CodeRED will still need to sign up for the new system. A link to sign up can be found at Scottsbluff.org.