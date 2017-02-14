New plan in place for Gering Cobblestone Hotel development

The Gering city council has approved a new redevelopment plan for the Cobblestone Hotel Project.

The redevelopment plan will re-plat 15 lots on the north east corner of 10th and M Street to two lots and use over $900,000 of tax increment financing over 15 years to provide infrastructure for the 54 room hotel. The city of Gering’s in-kind and monetary involvement in the hotel is approximately $2.3 million. The three story hotel at the city’s major intersection at 10th and M Street has been years in the making.

Mayor Tony Kaufman says the council action was needed to move the project forward and re-start the original TIF financing. He says a definitive construction date, even after groundbreaking last November, is still up in the air.

A redevelopment agreement detailing financing for the project with new developer Gering hospitality Group, LLC still has to be approved as does the final plat for the property. Groundbreaking on the new hotel occurred in November and Kaufman says construction will begin soon but did not provide a specific timetable for the beginning of construction.