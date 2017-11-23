New Playground Equipment for Morrill Public Schools Early Childhood Building

In September 2017, Morrill Public Schools completed their playgrounds for the new early childhood building. This building houses the Tri-Community Preschool, the PRIDE Cub Care, and Morrill Public School’s District offices. Ground breaking occurred for the building in September 2016 after the community requested the district to expand the preschool facility and take on the task of day care services for children from birth to three years old. The $1.5 million, 11,000 square foot building was completed on July 12, 2017 and children began in the building on August 16, 2017. We began with 56 children and six weeks later had 76 children.

There are two playgrounds; on the east side of the building for the toddlers, and on the west side of the building for the preschoolers. Because of three very generous donations we were able to purchase very nice equipment for both playgrounds, fence them, and purchase shredded blue rubber tire for the surfaces. Kelley Bean donated $10,000, the Oregon Trails Community Foundation donated $3000, and Walmart donated $2500. Morrill Public Schools and the communities of Morrill, Henry, and Lyman really appreciate each donor for supporting the children of our communities. Each do so much for the region. The children of the valley are blessed to have these and other fine businesses and foundations committed to the growth, welfare, and the future of our region.