New Riverside Discovery Center Curator excited about zoo’s future

Riverside Discovery Center’s new Curator is getting settled into the position, and is already making plans for a number of activities and events in the coming months.

Anthony Mason told KNEB News they will be kicking things off next Saturday, March 11th with their “Teddy Bear Clinic.” He says if you stop by the zoo gift shop between now and the clinic, they have chimp and tiger plush toys at s special price.

Mason says the idea is for you to purchase them, and then they will will hold onto them and will give them out to different organizations with kids in need that could really use those animals. Mason thinks it’s important to be more than a zoo, but part of the community and feels like the Teddy Bear Clinic is a great way to get involved.

Right now the RDC is looking for donations to help pay for a major breakdown that occurred during his first month on the job. The zoo’s large walk-in freezer broke down. Mason says the repairs were over $5,000, and is hoping that people will step forward with donations of any size to help pay for the unexpected expense.

Right now, they have raised a little more than 10% of the total bill, and anybody who wants to donate can do so via their Facebook page.