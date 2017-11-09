New RV storage units should be ready in another month

In another month or so, RV owners will have a dozen large storage units available to store their vehicles inside during the cold weather.

Neal Smith is building the 14′ wide by 60′ long units on the old Hergert property off of Railway and Avenue B.

Smith says. “It breaks my heart to see somebody’s $100,000 investment parked in a pinned-in area.” Smith says the units are also large enough to store the vehicle pulling the RV and equipment associated with it.

Smith says the units could also be a small warehouse for small and start-up businesses, or even be a man cave. Smith says the units won’t have restrooms but an electrical outlet and a hydrant to wash vehicles will be located outside.

Smith expects to have the units ready for occupancy by the end of November or first of December.