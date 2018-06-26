Scottsbluff hires new Fire Chief

Six months after the retirement of longtime Scottsbluff Fire Chief Dana Miller, City Manager Nathan Johnson has announced his selection for Miller’s successor.

Cheyenne Fire Department Operations Division Chief Thomas Schingle has been selected from a field of four finalists. Johnson made his announcement on Tuesday morning.

“Tom has served in the roles of Interim Fire Chief, Training Division Chief, Lieutenant and Firefighter,” says Johnson. “Tom has all of the preferred qualifications, knowledge, skills and abilities that we were looking for in selecting the next Fire Chief.”

Schingle’s first day as Scottsbluff Fire Chief will be Monday, July 30th.

Other finalists for the position included Scottsbluff Fire Captains Ryan Lohr, Justin Houstoun, and Jeffrey Raffray of Monroe, Louisiana.