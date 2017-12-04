New Scottsbluff Pizzeria opens its doors

There’s a new restaurant in Scottsbluff, offering patrons a variety of pizzas, sandwiches, and more.

Scarpinos Pizza Lab at 1625 First Avenue, and is owned and operated by Stephanie and Brody Rask. The restaurateurs got their start in the Valley several years ago when they opened up The Monument Grill at the Gering Golf Course.

One of the biggest hits at The Monument Grill were the pizzas served up- oftentimes backlogging their kitchen at the golf course.

Stephanie says that popular demand for pizzas including ‘The Valhalla,’ which is piled high with meats, and their taco pizza prompted them to up the ante by offering the Valley with a brick and mortar store.

In addition to their pizzas, Scarpinos offers up build-your-own calzones, prime rib and Philly sandwiches, a soup of the day, wings and more.

Their dining area offers seating for several dozen patrons, and people can also call in their order for carry-out.

She also says they are now offering delivery out of the Scottsbluff restaurant, with service to Scottsbluff, Gering, and about a three mile radius beyond for an additional fee.

Scarpinos had a busy first week of business, and the Rask’s say they’ll be open seven days a week and will provide catering as well.

Hours of operation are Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. People can place their orders for delivery or carry-out by calling 308-575-1625.