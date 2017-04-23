class="post-template-default single single-post postid-230877 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

BY Kevin Mooney | April 23, 2017
New siren in Harrisburg provides more protection for Banner County

 

Harrisburg has a new emergency siren that worked well during testing that took place earlier this month.

Region 22 Emergency Management Director Tim Newman says the new siren is located in the backyard of the courthouse, and was heard during the testing  from as far away  as three miles  from Harrisburg.   Newman says a $22,000 hazard mitigation grant paid for the Harrisburg siren.

Newman says the siren includes a voice message system with large speakers that tells residents why there is an emergency after the siren finishes. But he indicated that system won’t be active until more of the newer sirens are on line. The only sirens that have it now are in Harrisburg, Morrill and across from Wal-Mart in Scottsbluff.

Newman says grants have also been approved for new sirens soon in Henry and two locations in Scottsbluff.

