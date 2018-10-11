New softer synthetic floor installed at Carpenter center Gymnasium

A new synthetic floor installed at the Carpenter Center’s gymnasium has replaced the old tile floor and is providing a softer surface that is easier on the facility’s participants.

Carpenter Center Director Bob Nemnich says the new floor was installed in late September by Dynamic Construction of Lander, Texas. Nemnich says the 3/8″ rubber base provides a softer cushion, is easy to maintain , and players have given their approval because there is less irritation to their muscles and joints. .

Nemnich said, ” Everything players say about it is positive, it’s easy to clean, doesn’t attract any dirt. They seem to love it.”

In different shades of blue and gray, the floor will be used for basketball, pickleball and volleyball and have a 20 year life span.

The gymnasium will be re-named Legacy Gymnasium, in honor of the Jim Jessen family, which contributed a major portion of the $50,000 cost for the floor.

Major donors included Bob and Rossell Kelley, Platte Valley Companies, First State Bank, Gering Keno, and a grant from the Oregon Trail Community Foundation. 38 pickleball players also individually contributed a total of more than $5,000 towards the floor.