New study group’s goal is creating equitable, stable school funding formula

A ten person legislative study group has been formed to create a more stable and equitable school funding formula that will be the basis for addressing Nebraska’s property tax problem.

Education Committee Chair Mike Groene told KNEB News the authors of the current TEOSSA legislation never foresaw the rapidly increasing valuations in the rural areas while state revenues fell. Groene says it has created an overreliance on property taxes to fund schools and much less state aid being distributed to rural schools.

Groene said 76 or 78 school districts get no state aid at all and 175 out of 245 districts that get no equalization aid.

Groene says the study group’s goal is to create legislation that can move through the legislative process swiftly, and have the two thirds majority support to withstand filibusters and gain the governor’s support.