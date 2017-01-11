New substation on D Street triggers start of planned Gering electrical upgrade

Gering City Engineer Paul Snarr says the city council’s approval of a $660,000 bid to rebuild the substation on D Street is just the first part of plans to upgrade the city’s electrical system.

Like much of Gering’s infrastructure, Snarr says the city electrical system needs improvement and the new substation will provide additional power that will address overload issues the city has in the peak electrical season in the summer.

Snarr says it will take time but the city would like to reduce the seven substations they have to three or four by simply making upgrades that provide more power to the community.

Snarr says the new substation should be ready within three months.