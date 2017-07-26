New trial date set in Mike Klein sexual assault case

A new trial date has been scheduled for former Scottsbluff golf coach Mike Klein, who is accused of sexually assaulting two separate members from the girls golf team.

Klein had been scheduled to go to trial this coming Monday July 31st, but after a pre-trial hearing Wednesday morning in Judge Leo Dobrovolny’s chambers the case was continued to October 23rd through the 26th.

It is the second continuance granted defense attorney Tyler Petitt. The trial had been delayed from May the first time.

Klein is charged with 20 sexual assault charges stemming from a four-month long investigation by the Scottsbluff Police Department.