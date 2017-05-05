New VA secretary puts Hot Springs medical center closure on hold

The Department of Veterans Affairs is putting off its decision to close its medical center in Hot Springs as part of a reconfiguration of the VA Black Hills Health Care System

VA Secretary David Shulkin notified Governor Dennis Daugaard and South Dakota’s 3-member Congressional delegation yesterday that he was putting the play “on stay” while the VA re-evaluates all of its facilities nationwide.

The stay doesn’t guarantee the Hot Springs Center won’t be closed in the future. Shulkin told a U-S House committee on Wednesday that the VA is looking to close more than 1,100 facilities nationwide and have more veterans receive medical care in the private sector.

Secretary Shulkin told the delegation he could not understand why they could look at Hot Springs – which has proven to be a five-star facility – and plan to close it without looking at other VA facilities around the country that were not providing near the quality of service.