New Warden named for Tecumseh State Prison facility

An assistant warden helping oversee an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainment facility in Arizona will be the next warden at Nebraska’s prison near Tecumseh.

Director Scott R. Frakes announced Monday the appointment of Todd Wasmer as the new warden for the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI). Wasmer will assume his new duties on August 5, 2019, replacing Brad Hansen, who is retiring after 42 years with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Most recently, Wasmer has served as assistant warden of the Eloy Detention Center in Arizona, a 1,550-bed facility housing detainees for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Prior to that post, Wasmer was chief of security for the Citrus County Detention Facility in Florida and was an assistant chief of security at La Palma Correctional Center in Arizona.

Wasmer began his corrections career as an officer in 2005. Before that, Wasmer completed a nine-year stint in the U.S. Army, where he rose through the ranks to become a training coordinator in Fort Eustis, Virginia.

“Todd brings a great deal of experience to his new role as warden at TSCI,” said Director Frakes. “He has more than 17 years of supervisory experience, has worked in large scale correctional facilities and he has extensive experience when it comes to leadership, training and emergency management.”