New Year’s Eve murder suspect enters not guilty pleas

The 64-year-old Scottsbluff man charged with the murder of 48-year-old Melissa May entered not guilty pleas Friday to charges of first degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in the death early New Year’s Eve of Melissa May of Scottsbluff.

Lucio Munoz is accused of stabbing May multiple times in his apartment unit at the R.C. Scot Apartment complex in Scottsbluff.

Munoz entered the pleas through an interpreter in Scotts Bluff County Court District Court Friday afternoon before Judge Leo Dobrovolny.

A pretrial conference was scheduled for April 20th with trial set for the jury term that begins May 1st.

Munoz waived extradition from Bradley, Illinois following his arrest there in early January.

Munoz remains in custody at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center with a bond amount remaining set at $200,000 cash.