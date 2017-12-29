New Year’s fireworks sales begin

Even with frigid temperatures forecast for this weekend, residents will still have the opportunity welcome the New Year with fireworks.

Fireworks sales through New Year’s Eve began today and Greg Trautman with Fireworks Unlimited says he expects people will buy the bigger items due to the cold. Trautman says he tells people one person can always go outside and light the few bigger items while others watch from the window inside.

Eric Wilcox at Discount Fireworks says even though sales are not close to what they see over the 4th of July, he looks forward to opening. Wilcox says his customers fought for the right to use fireworks on New Year’s and it is important for him to support them and be open.

Both men say lighting fireworks provides an alternative method for people to celebrate the New Year.

Sales may continue right up to midnight New Year’s Eve. Use is limited from 4:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve to 12:30 a.m. New Year’s Day.