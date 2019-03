Family, friends and colleagues are in mourning following the death of Scottsbluff newspaper publisher Roger Tollefson this week.

According to a report in the Star-Herald newspaper, Tollefson passed unexpectedly in his Gering home Wednesday.

Tollefson took over as publisher of the Star-Herald, the Gering Courier and Hemingford Ledger in mid-December last year. Tollefson spent his entire career, 37 years, in the newspaper business, and had been at the Star-Herald since 1991.