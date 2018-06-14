NEXT Young Professionals donate to United Way Day of Caring

Members of the local NEXT Young Professional group presented a $2,000 donation to United Way of Western Nebraska to help sponsor the 2018 Day of Caring Food Packaging.

This year’s event will be held on October 2nd, where roughly 200 community volunteers will package 60,000 meals of shelf-stable, microwaveable, fortified meals that will stay in our communities and be distributed through programs serving food insecure families.

Funding for this event is raised through grants and donations specific to the project so as not to affect the annual United Way campaign fundraising efforts which helps support partner agencies. Sponsors for the Food Packaging Event so far include: Arby’s Foundation, TEAM Auto Center, Nebraska Public Power District and the NEXT Young Professionals.

If you’re interested on helping sponsor this event, you can call 635-2522. Donations specific to this project can be mailed to or dropped off at the United Way office in Scottsbluff.