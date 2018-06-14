class="post-template-default single single-post postid-317687 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

NEXT Young Professionals donate to United Way Day of Caring

BY Ryan Murphy | June 14, 2018
Home News Regional News
NEXT Young Professionals donate to United Way Day of Caring
NEXT Board members Garrett Treffer, Bri Kilthau, Amy Hauser, Mason Stover, Jennifer Urdiales, Steph Black (United Way), Jon Hunzeker, Adam Hoesing and Noelle Thompson

Members of the local NEXT Young Professional group presented a $2,000 donation to United Way of Western Nebraska to help sponsor the 2018 Day of Caring Food Packaging.

This year’s event will be held on October 2nd, where roughly 200 community volunteers will package 60,000 meals of shelf-stable, microwaveable, fortified meals that will stay in our communities and be distributed through programs serving food insecure families.

Funding for this event is raised through grants and donations specific to the project so as not to affect the annual United Way campaign fundraising efforts which helps support partner agencies. Sponsors for the Food Packaging Event so far include: Arby’s Foundation, TEAM Auto Center, Nebraska Public Power District and the NEXT Young Professionals.

If you’re interested on helping sponsor this event, you can call 635-2522. Donations specific to this project can be mailed to or dropped off at the United Way office in Scottsbluff.

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments