NGPC asks motorist to tread lightly at Panhandle facilities

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is asking the public to tread lightly on unpaved Panhandle roads that have become muddy and hazardous due to weather the past 30 days.

In a release, the commission says one example was recent snow melt and other precipitation causing the road atop the dam at Box Butte Reservoir to become saturated, with visitors damaging the road by crossing it.

Officials are concerned about the costs of repairing the road and worry that damage could affect the long-term integrity of the dam. They are hoping to avoid closing the road, which provides the only vehicle access to the reservoir’s south shore.

Officials also urge drivers to use more caution than usual while traveling unpaved roads in their outdoor activities. Many roads accessing public lands in the region have been closed because of washouts, ruts and other hazards, not all of which have been marked.