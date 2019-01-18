class="post-template-default single single-post postid-360167 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

Nichols pans proposal to add degrees at Wyoming colleges

BY Associated Press | January 18, 2019
University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols is opposing proposed legislation that would authorize community colleges in the  state to offer bachelor’s degrees.

Senate File 111 is sponsored by Republican Sen. Tara Nethercott, of Cheyenne, and has 45 co-sponsors.

The Laramie Boomerang reports that Nichols spoke against the idea during testimony to the Joint Appropriations Committee on Tuesday.

Nichols suggested it’s not sustainable for states with small populations to have multiple institutions offering bachelor’s degrees.

Nichols says a better idea would be for UW to be the provider of bachelor’s degrees at community colleges, turning some the community college instructors into UW adjunct professors.

But Republican Rep. Bob Nicholas, of Cheyenne, says community colleges can offer certain programs at lower cost than UW.

