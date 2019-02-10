Nigerian business e-mail scammer sentenced for fraud

A 32-year-old Nigerian man has been sentenced for his role in an email scam that defrauded two Nebraskans out of more than $160,000.

On Friday, U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced that Adewale Aniyeloye was sentenced to 96 months in prison for a conviction of Wire Fraud. After his release he will serve a three-year term of supervised release and a restitution amount that’s still to be determined.

Authorities say that between February 2015 and September 2016, Aniyeloye and other co-conspiritors engaged in a form of fraud known as business e-mail compromise. He used hacked e-mail accounts to send spoofed e-mails to thousands of business employees across the United States who had accounting responsibilities, to include authorizing and sending wire transfers.

Aniyeloye and his co-conspirators posed as Chief Executive Officers or other business executives and would direct recipients of the spoofed e-mails to complete wire transfers. The business employees, thinking that the wire transfer requests were legitimate, would comply with the wire transfer requests and wire money to the location designated in the written instructions.

The scheme was primarily conducted from Nigeria where Aniyeloye was living. In 2016, investigators learned Aniyeloye was planning to travel to the United States. He was arrested upon his arrival in Atlanta.

Pursuant to this scheme, businesses, including businesses in the District of Nebraska, lost more than $6 million. The attempted losses pursuant to the scheme are more than $30 million. The two Nebraska victims of the fraud scheme lost approximately $163,230.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.