Nine Panhandle Seniors awarded WESTCO scholarships

WESTCO is pleased to announce nine area scholarship recipients for the 2017-18 WESTCO scholarship program. Recipients will each receive a $1,000 scholarship to further their education.

Lane Applegarth is the son of Roger and Barbie Applegarth and will graduate from Alliance High School. Lane will be attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study Civil Engineering.

Payton Flower is the daughter of Steve & Rhonda Flower and will graduate from Scottsbluff High School. Payton will be attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study Agricultural Communications.

Kylee Garrett is the daughter of Chris and Julie Garrett and will graduate from Chadron High School. Kylee will be attending Chadron State College to study Ag Science and Management.

William Howell is the son of David and Leslie Howell and will graduate from Morrill High School. William will be attending the University of Wyoming to study Farm & Ranch Management.

Cody Madsen is the son of Justin and Carey Madsen and will graduate from Chadron High School. Cody will be attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study Plant & Soil Sciences and Agronomy.

Kaelob Marx is the son of Gale and Kim Marx and will graduate from Hay Springs High School. Kaelob will be attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study Food Science & Technology.

Madeline Meidell is the daughter of Eric and Tricia Meidell and will graduate from Sioux County High School. Madeline will be attending Central Wyoming College to study Pre-Veterinary Medicine.

Kaitlyn Nein is the daughter of JD and Julie Nein and will graduate from Bridgeport High School. Kaitlyn will be attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study Biochemistry.

Victoria Schwartz is the daughter of Tory & Jennifer Schwartz and will graduate from Mitchell High School. Victoria will be attending WNCC to study Biology (Pre-Optometry).

The scholarship committee awarded these scholarships based on criteria, which included academic performance and a written essay. The WESTCO Scholarship Program is one of the many ways WESTCO supports our region’s youth and we wish these recipients a successful and bright future.