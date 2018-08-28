No cause yet for pasture fire near Henry that burned around 1,000 acres

Morrill Fire Chief Mark Hinman says the large pasture fire six miles north of Henry that kept North Platte Valley fire departments busy throughout the night burned 900-1,100 acres.

Hinman says the fire in rugged terrain has been extinguished after a review of hot spots late last night and again this morning. Hinman says with the cooler temperatures, higher humidity and a chance of rain today he is hopeful the fire will not rekindle with warmer temperatures later this week.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and there was no structure damage other than some older, unused corrals.

34 fire units and 87 personnel responded in addition to the Region 22 Emergency Management Mobile Command center and Firefighter Ministries. Firefighters from Morrill, Mitchell, Scottsbluff Rural, Gering, Lyman and the city of Scottsbluff in Nebraska as well as personnel in Wyoming from Torrington, Lingle,Yoder, Hawks Springs and Veteran in Wyoming responded.