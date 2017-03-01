No injuries when Chadron school bus runs off Highway 385

A mid-size Chadron Public Schools bus taking six middle school students and one chaperone to a science fair in Scottsbluff ran off Highway 385 and into a field north of Alliance a little before 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, but there were no injuries.

Middle School Principal Nick Dressel says the bus driver was able to get the bus back onto the road and continued on to Scottsbluff, but was stopped about 10 miles from Scottsbluff by a Nebraska State trooper who administered a field sobriety test.

The test showed the driver was not under the influence, and he was taken for further testing to Regional West Medical Center, where he was determined to be fine and was released.

Dressel, who was in Gering for unrelated meetings, drove to the stopped bus and took the students to the science fair while a second driver was sent from Chadron to take them home afterwards. The first driver received a clean bill of health at the hospital and was released.

Dressel says bus safety is priority at Chadron Public Schools, which will continue to investigate the incident.

The incident apparently had no impact on the students involved; they did well with Dressel’s 6th grade son Ian winning the competition.