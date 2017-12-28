No one injured as vehicle slides into Nine Mile Creek

No one was injured Thursday morning when the driver of an SUV carrying three passengers, including an infant, ended up in Nine Mile Creek northwest of McGrew.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Deputy Travis Peterson says 36 year old Andy Tillman was traveling south on County Road 34 when he lost control of the 2013 Lincoln MKX as the road turns into County Road U. Peterson says the vehicle went down the eight foot embankment into approximately three feet of water at its deepest. Peterson says the driver’s side was in minimal water so Tillman was able to get out of the vehicle and climb the embankment with his wife and baby in tow.

The vehicle stayed upright and Ron’s Towing was called to remove the car from the water.

No citations were issued in the accident that occurred shortly after 10 a.m.