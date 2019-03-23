Nobiling Selected as 2019 NSCS Teaching Excellence Award Recipient

The Nebraska State Colleges Board of Trustees selected Dr. Tracy Nobiling as the 2019 Teaching Excellence Award Recipient for the Nebraska State College System. Dr. Nobiling was selected during the Board of Trustees meeting on March 21st and will be celebrated during the spring commencement ceremony at Chadron State College on May 4, 2019.

“Dr. Nobiling epitomizes all of the attributes recognized by the Teaching Excellence Award through her efforts to provide students with relevant, meaningful, student-centered, high-impact learning experiences,” said Chancellor Paul Turman of the Nebraska State College System (NSCS). “She is an exceptional educator committed to fostering academic success for her students as well as advancing teaching success for her colleagues at Chadron State.”

Each year the NSCS recognizes a faculty member from one of the three state colleges with the Teaching Excellence Award. A nominee from each college is submitted for consideration after being selected as the college-level Teaching Excellence Award recipient. The award is given in recognition of superior teaching and advising, innovative instructional practice, high educational standards, and engaging learning environments that inspire and motivate students.

Nobiling’s genuine interest in her students’ goals and post-graduation success, innovative teaching methods, dedication to excellence, and cultivation of student opportunities outside of the classroom makes her a deserving recipient of the teaching excellence award.

“Dr. Tracy Nobiling is an exemplary member of the Chadron State College community. She is a highly respected faculty leader who prioritizes quality student learning in her daily work,” said Dr. James Margetts, Dean of Essential Studies and the School of Liberal Arts at Chadron State College. “Something that sets Tracy apart is her commitment to high-impact learning. I admire how she incorporates extracurricular assignments within her introductory courses to engage students in campus-based activities outside their discipline, things like attending a concert, theatre performance, or intercollegiate sporting event or visiting an art gallery or museum.”

“I am humbled to be named the 2019 Teaching Excellence Award winner. I would not be the teacher I am without the help and guidance of my colleagues. Thank you for this great honor,” said Dr. Tracy Nobiling, Professor of Justice Studies, 2019 NSCS Teaching Excellence Award winner.

Nobiling earned her Ph.D. and master’s degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and her bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Northern Iowa.