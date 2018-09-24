Nominations Sought for First Responder Hero Award

Firefighter Ministry is seeking nominations for a new “First Responder Hero Award” they will be presenting to a deserving law enforcement officer, firefighter, EMT/Paramedic, or dispatcher.

Carissa Smith told KNEB News they work with these professionals on a regular basis, and feel like there should be a way to recognize at least one individual for the great job they do.

Smith says anyone in the community can make a nomination, which they will be taking through October 10th. Nomination forms are available at Runza in Scottsbluff or Gering, Sure Shot Gun Range, El Torito, KCMI radio or the Bible Book Shop.