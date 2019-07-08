class="post-template-default single single-post postid-394464 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"

North Carolina man takes deal in I-80 crash that claimed life of Mitchell girl

BY Associated Press | July 8, 2019
Courtesy/ NTV News. Scene of fatal accident near Odessa on Interstate 80 Thursday afternoon, June 29, 2017.

A North Carolina truck driver accused in the crash death of a 14-year-old Mitchell girl has taken a plea deal.

The Kearney Hub reports that 39-year-old Drew Davis, of Gastonia, North Carolina, pleaded guilty last week to misdemeanor vehicular homicide. Prosecutors lowered the charge from a felony in exchange for Davis’ plea. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in September.

Rachelle Kort of Mitchell, Nebraska, was killed in the June 29, 2017, crash on Interstate 80 near the Odessa exit.

Prosecutors say Davis had parked his semitrailer on the south shoulder of I-80 to look up directions. When he tried to merge back into traffic, the truck struck a 2007 sedan in which Kort was riding.

