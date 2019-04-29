North Carolina semi driver arraigned on felony charge in 2017 death of Mitchell teen

A 38-year-old North Carolina man has been arraigned on a charge of felony motor vehicle homicide for a 2017 crash in Buffalo County that led to the death of a Mitchell teen.

Drew Davis, of Gastonia, N.C., made his first appearance in Buffalo County Court on the charge Monday, nearly two years after the fatal accident that took the life of 14-year-old Rachelle Kort on June 29, 2017.

In an arrest affidavit filed in August 2017, a Nebraska State Patrol accident reconstructionist determined the semi driven by Davis was attempting to merge from the shoulder into the driving lane on Interstate 80 near the Odessa interchange, and failed to yield to oncoming traffic. A Honda Kort was a passenger in went under the flatbed trailer, leading to her death and injuries to the driver, Abigail Okoye, also of Mitchell.

A warrant was issued at that time seeking Davis on a misdemeanor charge of motor vehicle homicide, which was upgraded to a felony in March 2019.

Court records say a preliminary hearing for Davis is scheduled for June 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Buffalo County Court. Bond in the case is set at $100,000 with a ten percent provision or $100,000 surety.