North Dakota women whose family stricken with Alzheimer’s push for research

A North Dakota woman and her brother’s spouse are speaking out on Alzheimer’s awareness after Karla Hornstein was the only one of six siblings that didn’t have the gene mutation which causes early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Karla Hornstein and Deb Demoe spoke to a group at the Western Nebraska Veteran’s Home Monday morning about their situations and Karla’s book called “The inheritance” about the sacrifices she and her family continue to go through.

Karla said being the only one in her family not to have the gene mutation has placed her in a position of educating the public about the devastating disease.

Karla said,” I’m glad that one of us was spared, to spread the word, especially about research. We want to do anything we can to help our family or anyone else who is suffering from this devastating disease. ”

Deb said being a caregiver for her husband Dean and the other siblings was difficult, but also made her stronger as she watched the courage and strength they had in their battles against the disease. The two women have made appearances throughout the country and on daytime news shows to tell their story.