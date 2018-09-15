North NRD Board cuts expenditures property tax asking and levy

For the second straight year the North Platte NRD Board of Directors has officially made major reductions in their budget.

A media release says the board cut spending by $400,000 and reduced their property tax asking by $500,000 at their September meeting . Over the last two years the NRD Board has cut over $1 million in spending, the cuts primarily coming from water management. The mill levy has also dropped one cent.

Executive Director John Berge says the reductions are being made due to less resources from the federal government and the state Legislature, which he says have been “lean”. Berge added, “We have had some issues with levy authority with the current state senators , which is likely going to continue. So we have had to do a good job managing what we’ve got.”

Berge says the reductions have been made while the district met all of its obligations regarding North Platte River water flows and is incrementally bringing the over-appropriated area of the District to a fully appropriated status.