North Platte NRD cutting expenses, property tax asking in lean budget year

For the second straight year the North Platte NRD Board of Directors are considering major reductions in their budget.

Executive Director John Berge says they cut $700,000 to balance last year’s budget and are looking at a million dollars in cuts when they approve this fiscal year’s budget. Berge says they have eliminated programs, slashed their property tax asking by half a million dollars, and cut their the mill levy by one cent due to less revenue.

Berge said, ” We have had to prioritize the things we are our spending based on the resources we are getting from the federal government and the Legislature, which has been lean. We’ve had some issues with levy authority with the current crop of state senators, which I believe will continue, so we will do our best to manage what we’ve got. ”

NRD has still met all of its obligations regarding mandated North Platte River water water flows despite the budget reductions, although additional mandates will be difficult without more revenue .