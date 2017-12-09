North Platte NRD hosting holiday food drive

(Scottsbluff, NE) The North Platte Natural Resources District (NRD) is hosting a food drive now through December 14th at 1:30 p.m., proceeds and donated food items will be given to Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska (CAPWN) for distribution.

“This gives the employees, partners and constituents the opportunity to give back during this season of giving. We are collecting canned food, beans and potatoes to shore up CAPWN’S winter food supplies which they distribute to people in need,” said General Manager, John Berge.

Local businesses participating in the drive include Walther Farms with a donation of potatoes. Kelly Bean, Trinidad-Benham and New Alliance Bean & Grain Co with DE Bean donations. Western Sugar Cooperative with a sugar donation.

If you would like more information please contact Barb Cross at 308-632-2749 or email at bcross@npnrd.org. All donations of non-perishable food will be accepted at the NRD office located at 100547 Airport Rd.