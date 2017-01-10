class="single single-post postid-207385 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

BY Associated Press | January 10, 2017
North Platte travel agent gets prison after theft conviction

A former North Platte travel agent has been sentenced
to prison after being convicted of stealing from at least 20 customers.

The North Platte Telegraph reports a judge sentenced
58-year-old Ella Mae Sculley on Monday to three to six years in prison following her conviction for theft by deception.

Sculley was arrested after investigators say several people complained that while she worked as a travel agent, Sculley took their money but didn’t follow through with ticket purchases and other services.

Attorney Russ Jones apologized to Sculley’s victims and said that after knee surgery, she fell behind on payments.

