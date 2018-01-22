North Platte Valley escapes big snow

A winter storm that is bringing blizzard conditions to central and eastern Nebraska had little impact on the Scottsbluff-Gering area this weekend. In the North Platte Valley, no more than two to three inches of snow fell, and meteorologist Don Day says it was partially due to downslope conditions off the Pine Ridge, which weakened the initial band of snow significantly.

As the storm organized Sunday, Day says it shifted south of the Wildcat Hills and areas in Banner County received a foot of snow. Lyman reportedly had 7″ of snow and Kimball and Sidney in the southern panhandle reported 6-8″ of snow.

The storm really got consolidated as it moved into central Nebraska, where North Platte and McCook both had a foot of snow, and other areas to the east are facing heavy snow and blizzard conditions, making travel almost impossible.