North Platte Valley hunkers down after unexpected heavy snow

The unexpected heavy snow today has surprised almost every community down the North Platte Valley.

While snowfall of 8-10″ has been common, the area around McGrew and Bayard appears to have received the most snow, with reports of well over a foot of snow common.

Bayard Mayor Michelle Coolidge says they have called a snow emergency in their community much like many of their neighboring cities.Coolidge says their city staff is available at city hall to field calls today, but she adds only emergency personnel and street crews are operational today. Coolidge urges residents to simply stay home unless it is absolutely necessary to venture out.

Snow emergencies are also in effect in Scottsbluff, Gering, Terrytown and Alliance today to help road crews keep at least the main arteries passable for those who do need to get out.