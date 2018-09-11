North Platte Valley students learn about “Rachel’s Challenge”

Students from the five schools in the Valley outside Scottsbluff and Gering were at the Midwest Theater Tuesday to get training on making their school safer and being a kinder and more compassionate student body.

Rachel’s Challenge, sponsored by the Oregon Trail Community Foundation, was founded by the parents of Rachel Scott, the first student killed at Columbine high School in 1999.

Jourdan Foran, a Regional Partnership Manager for the organization, says they are trying to change the school’s culture through the kick-off presentations, professional development training, curriculum and school-wide activities, plus follow up a year later.

Foran says they are in 1,500 schools a year trying to make schools safer and avert suicides.

Similar presentations will be made at Scottsbluff Junior and Senior High Wednesday, and Gering Junior and Senior High Thursday. Community presentations are planned at Scottsbluff High Wednesday at 7 p.m. and at Gering High Thursday at 7 p.m.