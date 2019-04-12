Northfield 3rd Grader Yesenia Mercado Paramo named PVC Star Student of the Week

This week’s Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week is Northfield Elementary 3rd grader Yesenia Mercado Paramo.

She was nominated by school counselor Michael Macias, after he and her teacher Mrs. Propp worked with Yesenia at her request to improve at reading.

At the start of the school year, this 3rd grader was reading at a Kindergarten level… but she would stay in a recess to work on her reading, crack a book after school, and even did reading sessions over the phone with Propp over winter break.

Now, she’s reading at the same level as her classmates.

That devotion led to her nomination, and this week PVC Associates Kevin Figg and Travis Sell went to Northfield Elementary to honor Yesenia at the Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week.

Watch her segment now... and if you’d like to nominate a deserving K-12 student to be the next Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week, click here.