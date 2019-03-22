Northfield 4th Grader Clare Schlothauer named PVC Star Student of the Week

Northfield 4th Grader Clare Schlothauer was nominated by not one, but two people to be the Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week.

She keeps plenty busy at school with academics, being on student council, Girls on the Run. Outside of school she’s in dance and plays softball.

Congratulations to Clare Schlothauer, the Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week! Watch her full segment now… and if you’d like to nominate a deserving K-12 student to be the next Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week, click here.