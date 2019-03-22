class="post-template-default single single-post postid-374335 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

Northfield 4th Grader Clare Schlothauer named PVC Star Student of the Week

BY Ryan Murphy | March 22, 2019
Northfield 4th Grader Clare Schlothauer was nominated by not one, but two people to be the Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week. 

She keeps plenty busy at school with academics, being on student council, Girls on the Run. Outside of school she’s in dance and plays softball.

Congratulations to Clare Schlothauer, the Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week! Watch her full segment now… and if you’d like to  nominate a deserving K-12 student to be the next Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week, click here. 

