Northfield Elementary honored for beautification efforts

Gering’s Northfield elementary school has been recognized by the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum for beautification efforts at their building.

The school received a Community Landscape Award for a landscape project that transforming an area around their school that had weeds, no trees and a lack of shade into a safer and more attractive playground area.

State Forestry Specialist Amy Seiler says the benefits were “visible almost immediately as kids connected and became more engaged with their environment.” Seiler said the students also learned about managing storm water and received skills on planting. Seiler said neighbors were also thankful for the project.

Teachers and the booster club worked with a local implement dealer, the football team,students, families and neighbors on the project. The project was funded by a Greener Nebraska Towns grant administered by the Statewide Arboretum and by the Nebraska Environmental Trust.