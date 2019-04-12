NPPD crews responding to South Dakota mutual aid request

As the winter storm that blew across Nebraska Wednesday night and Thursday, it settled into

South Dakota creating power outages in that state.

NPPD line technicians will be supporting a mutual aid request from Xcel Energy in the Sioux Falls, S.D. area

with a distribution team. “We will mobilize Friday morning out of Norfolk and travel to Sioux Falls,” said T&D

Construction and Maintenance Manager Scott Walz. “We have assessed our current storm situation and believe

we will be out of the storm area which will allow us to support this request for mutual aid..

“Sioux Falls is close enough that if we have to pull our people back for any reason they are not far away.”

A total of 13 technicians and one supervisor from O’Neill, Norfolk, Loup City, South Sioux City, Bloomfield,

Hartington, Aurora, Kearney, Ainsworth, Lexington, York, and Plattsmouth will be assisting local crews in

restoring power.