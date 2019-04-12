class="post-template-default single single-post postid-378600 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"

NPPD sending repair crews to help with South Dakota power outages

BY News Release / Scott Miller | April 12, 2019
The Nebraska Public Power District is providing help to South Dakota utilities hit hard by this week’s winter storm and blizzard conditions.

According to a news release, NPPD line technicians  will be supporting a mutual aid request from Xcel Energy in the Sioux Falls, S.D. area with a distribution team.  “We will mobilize Friday morning out of Norfolk  and travel to Sioux Falls,” said T&D Construction and Maintenance Manager Scott Walz.  “We have assessed our current storm situation and believe we will be out of the storm area which will allow us to support this request for mutual aid..

“Sioux Falls is close enough that if we have to pull our people back for any reason they are not far away.”

A total of 13 technicians and one supervisor from O’Neill, Norfolk, Loup City, South Sioux City, Bloomfield, Hartington, Aurora, Kearney, Ainsworth, Lexington, York, and Plattsmouth will be assisting local crews in restoring power.

